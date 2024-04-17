BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Mint Double The Amount Of Ajay’s Film

BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: The year 2024 witnessed its first box office clash on Eid which has been making headlines. We are talking about the box office clash between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Both have been among the most anticipated releases of the years and managed to create a massive buzz among the fans. There have been speculations about which movie will emerge as a box office winner.

To note, BMCM and Maidaan witnessed a slow start at the box office with a collection and earned Rs15.65 crores and Rs 7.1 (including paid reviews) respectively. It has been a tough competition and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been giving a tough time to Ajay's sports drama and has been leading with the box office game since the first day. While Maidaan did see a 100% growth in collections during the opening weekend, it failed to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan despite the positive word of mouth.

