BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 1: Akshay’s Film THRASHES Ajay’s Film; Mints Double Than Maidaan’s Earnings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: The Eid 2024 has come with a major box office clash this year. We are talking about Akshay Kumar locking horns with Ajay Devgn as their respective movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have finally it the screens. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have been the two most anticipated releases of the year and turned out to be the biggest releases as well. Needless to say, there have been speculations about who will be taking a lead at the box office.

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action thriller which also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran while Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim a pioneering football coach who revolutionised the game in India. And this major box office clash has got the tongues wagging.

