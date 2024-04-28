BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 17: Ajay’s Film THRASHES Akshay’s Action Drama; Mints Thrice Of BMCM’s Earnings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 17: The Indian Box Office witnessed a massive clash this Eid which has managed to make headlines. We are talking about the clash between Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies, despite different genres managed to give a tough fight to each other. To note, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have opened to decent reviews from the audience.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to beat Maidaan since the first day despite an average start at the box office. For the uninitiated, BMCM made an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores while Maidaan started that box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.1 crores (including paid reviews). So far, Akshay and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been having an upper hand over Ajay Devgn's sports drama.

However, the tables have changed in the third week and Maidaan has shown a tremendous growth in the numbers. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made a collection of Rs 58 lakhs on third Saturday (day 17) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 59.48 crores. On the other hand, Maidaan saw a 100% growth in numbers with a collection of Rs 1.5 crores which took the overall collection of the sports biopic to Rs 40.85 crores.

