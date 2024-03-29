Crew Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti-Tabu Starrer Among The Top Openers Of 2024

Crew's Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Boasting the amalgamation of a fresh trio, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Crew is speculated to have a pretty fair first-day box office collection. The storyline of the movie surely stands out in the Bollywood industry but the one-liners did not seemed as funny as it wa expected. Despite a few hiccups, Crew managed to get all the needed praise. Rhea Kapoor's co-produced movie had all the essential glamour in it. With three renowned actresses in the lead roles, Crew featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma as the supporting male actors.

Advertisement

The glamorous look of Kareena Kapoor Khan, striking punch lines of Tabu, and the sudden stunts of Kriti Sanon left the viewers wanting more. Crew sold 31,126 tickets for 4431 shows in advance booking on its opening day. As per India Today's reports, Crew bagged 72 lakh with its advance booking, hinting toward the houseful theaters. Crew made its debut in the theaters on March 29, 2024, also making a grand landing overseas.

Advertisement

Crew made its theatrical debut on March 29, 2024, also having a successful release overseas. As the movie premiered on Friday, coinciding with a partial holiday for Good Friday, it is expected to have a strong first-day box office collection. The estimation is speculated to be around 6-8 crores. However, the official numbers are yet to be released. With the weekend following the premiere, the film's box office numbers are anticipated to increase further. If all goes well, Crew has the potential to secure a spot among the top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024. To note, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, holds the title for the highest opener movie of the year.

Advertisement