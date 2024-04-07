Crew Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To Have Decent 2nd Weekend; Inches Close To 60Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days and rightfully so. After all, her recent release Crew has been receiving an impressive response at the box office. For the uninitiated, Crew, which is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, happens to be a flying heist comedy which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the lead. As the movie received a decent response from the audience, it went on to become the third highest opener of 2024 after Fighter and Shaitaan.

Advertisement

Yes! Crew started the box office journey with the opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and while the opening weekend saw some spike in the numbers, the first Monday was a major blow for the film. After witnessing a drop of 60% in collection on the first Monday (day 4), Crew has been trying to hold a steady ground at the box office and managed to move towards Rs 50 crores mark.

Advertisement