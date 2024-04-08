Crew Box Office Collection Day 10: Inches Closer To ₹ 60 Cr; 5th Hindi Film To Gross 100-Cr Worldwide In 2024

Crew Box Office Collection Day 10: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew has emerged as one of the box office winners of 2024. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the heist-comedy enjoyed its dazzling run in theatres during its second weekend. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles, hit cinemas on 29th March 2024. Crew has also grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide, becoming the 5th Bollywood movie to do so this year.

Advertisement

Crew Box Office Collection Day 10:

Followed by a glorious run in theatres in its 1st week, Crew has enjoyed a spectacular second weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs 3.75 cr on 2nd Friday, followed by Rs 5.25 cr on its second Saturday. The report further added, Crew domestic box office numbers witnessed a jump on Sunday (April 7), with an additional Rs 5.75 crores (early estimates) in its kitty.

Advertisement