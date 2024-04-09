Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s Film Earns The LOWEST Till Date

Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon starrer Crew has witnessed a major dip in its box office numbers on its 2nd Monday. The heist-comedy collected the lowest number till date after its release on 29th March 2024! Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and comedy king Kapil Sharma also featured in prominent roles.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 11 Report:

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's latest outing, Crew, has collected Rs 60 crores at the domestic box office, despite facing a tough competition from Godzilla x Kong. The heist-comedy minted a total collection of Rs 43.75 crores in its 1st week.

