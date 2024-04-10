Crew Box Office Collection Day 12: Kareena's Film Sees GROWTH After Recording Lowest Numbers On 2nd Monday

Crew Box Office Collection Day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's latest heist-comedy, Crew, is a box office success. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the film had a glorious run at the box office throughout its first week of release. Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's Crew hit cinemas on 29th March 2024. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles. As per latest reports, the movie witnessed a slight growth in its box office number after recording the lowest single day collection on its 2nd Monday. Let's take a look at Crew's day-wise box office collection.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 12 Report:

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's film witnessed a decent surge in numbers after having a dull day at the box office on its secon Monday. Crew minted Rs 43.75 crores at the domestic box office in its first week in cinemas. The heist-comedy had the lowest single day collection on 2nd Monday and managed to rake in Rs 1.75 crores on day 11.

