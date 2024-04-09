Crew Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To Make 1.5Cr Ahead Of BMCM & Maidaan Release

Crew Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent release Crew has been the talk of the town ever since it has been hit the screens. This Rajesh Krishnan directorial happens to be a heist comedy and also features Kriti Sanon, Tabu in the lead. The movie marks Kareena's first collaboration with Kriti and Tabu and Crew has managed to garner decent reviews.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Crew witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores. While the first weekend was in favour of the movie, the weekdays came with a lot of struggle. However, Crew did manage to hold the ground despite the struggle. The heist comedy drama saw a decent growth during the second weekend and crossed Rs 58.25 crores mark

Advertisement