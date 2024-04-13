Crew Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Kareena, Kriti, Tabu Starrer Be Able To Cross 75 Cr Domestically?

Crew Box Office Collection Day 15: The comedy thriller, Crew, led by Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor have already managed to enter into the Rs.100 crore club globally. But will it be able to surpass Rs. 75 crores mark domestically? Find out below:

Crew Total Domestic Box Office Collection Day 15

For the unversed, the film is inching towards to enter the Rs. 70 crore club in the domestic box office on its 15th day. If you are wondering about the exact numbers, it managed to collect only Rs. 85 lakhs on day 15, making the total earning standing at Rs. 65.75 crores in total domestially. So, it is still too early to predict whether the film will be manage to enter the Rs. 75 crores mark at the domestic box office.

