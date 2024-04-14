Crew Box Office Collection Day 16: Kareena's Film Sees Slight Upward Trend After Sharp Drop On 3rd Friday

Crew Box Office Collection Day 16: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is a box office hit. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the heist-comedy generated a significant amount of buzz ahead of its release, which eventually resulted in its whopping box office numbers. Despite facing strong competion from Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Crew has managed to hold its ground. As per latest reports, Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's film has seen a slight growth in numbers after witnessing a sharp drop on 3rd Friday.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 16 Report:

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is set to cross the Rs 70-crore-mark at the domestic box office very soon. According to Sacnilk, the film managed to collect around Rs 1.65 cr (early estimates) on its 3rd Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 67.38 CRORES in 16 days in India.

