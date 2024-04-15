Crew Box Office Collection Day 17: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Heist-Comedy Continues To Remain Steady

Crew Box Office Collection Day 17: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew is unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the heist-comedy continues to remain steady at the box office. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles. The movie crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark globally in just nine days.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 17 Report:

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's film witnessed a decent growth in numbers on its 3rd Sunday. As the report suggests, Crew raked in around Rs 1.75 crores (early estimates) on its day 17. The total nett collection is now estimated to be around Rs 69.02 CRORES!

