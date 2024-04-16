Crew Box Office Collection Day 18: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti's Film Records Its LOWEST Single Day Collection

Crew Box Office Collection Day 18: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer heist-comedy, Crew, is clearly a box office success. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), Crew has earned quite well and crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark worldwide in just 9 days. However, on day 18, the three gorgeous women-led film witnessed a massive drop in its box office numbers. Check out the detailed report below:

Advertisement

Crew Box Office Collection Day 18 Report:

Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's Crew recorded its lowest single day collection on its 3rd Monday. Given the buzz around the release the film opened to a dazzling box office number. The film collected Rs 9.25 crores on its openig day.

Advertisement