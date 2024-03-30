Crew Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To Witness Decent Jump During First Weekend

Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After her recent release Crew, which also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the lead, has managed to win millions of hearts. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew happens to be a flying heist drama which opened to decent reviews from critics and audience. To note, Crew marks Kareena's first collaboration with Kriti and Tabu

While the divas left everyone in awe of their respective performances, Crew opened to a decent response at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew made an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores at the box office on the day of release. The movie has marked as Kriti's third highest opener after COVID 19 pandemic.

Given the trend, Crew is expected to see a significant jump in collections on day 2 (first Saturday) at the box office. In fact, the movie has minted Rs 4.07 crores so far and the numbers are likely to grow by the end of the day. It is expected to have a double digit single day collection today. Interestingly, Crew is facing a competition Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan which was released early this month. It will be interesting to see if Crew will be able to cross Rs 50 crores during the opening weekend.

