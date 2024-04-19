Crew Box Office Collection Day 21: Kareena's Film Barely Sees Growth; Crosses Rs 70 Cr In 3 Weeks

Crew Box Office Collection Day 21: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew is already a box office winner. The women-led heist comedy hit cinemas on 29th March and opened to dzzling response and box office numbers. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the movie had collected Rs 9.25 crores on its opening day in cinemas. Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's film became the biggest opener of any women-led film. However, the film is barely seeing any growth in numbers these days. Despite its current dull record, the movie has managed to cross the Rs 70 crore-mark at the domestic box office in 3 weeks.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 21 Report:

As per reports, Crew recorded its lowest single day collection till now on 3rd Thursday. According a report published Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in Rs 0.44 cr (early estimates) on day 21.

