Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena-Kriti’s Film BEATS Shahid’s TBMAUJ On First Monday Despite Major Dip

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajesh Krishnan's recent directorial Crew has been making headlines for several reasons. The movie is grabbing eyeballs for its impressive ensemble of cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh and has also left the audience intrigued with its interesting concept of a flying heist. And as the movie has been released after creating immense buzz in the town, it has opened to a decent review from the audience.

Interestingly, Crew has been enjoying a smooth ride at the box office and it has become the third highest opener for Kriti Sanon post pandemic. After registering an opening day collection with Rs 9.25 crores, Crew was seen having an impressive opening weekend at the box office. In fact, Crew managed to rake in Rs 29.5 crores during the opening weekend. However, the first Monday came as a blow to Crew.

Crew Beats Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On First Monday

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew, which raked in Rs 10.5 crores, saw a 57% drop in collections on the first Monday (day 4). To note, Crew minted Rs 4.5 crores yesterday (day 4/ first Monday) which took the overall collections of the film to Rs 34 crores. Interestingly, Crew has managed to beat Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on the first Monday despite the dip.

For the uninitiated, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was the second highest opener of 2024, had earned Rs 3.65 crores on first Monday. On the other hand, Crew has been facing a box office competition from Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It will be interesting to see if Crew will able to pick up during the first week at the box office.

