Crew Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To Massive Dip On 1st Monday; To Cross 32Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the successful actresses in Bollywood and she has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. The diva made her big screen debut with the 2000 release Refugee and has given several hit movies in her career. And now she is making headlines for her recent release Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the lead.

After creating immense buzz in the town, Crew opened to decent reviews from the audience and witnessed a good start at the box office. To note, this Rajesh Krishnan directorial made an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and has been maintaining a decent growth at the box office during the opening weekend. However, the first Monday test happens to be a crucial one for this flying heist drama.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 9.75 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) and Rs 10.61 crores yesterday (day 3/ first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 29.61 crores. Given the trend, Crew is likely to see its first and massive dip today (day 4/ first Monday) and is likely to cross Rs 32 crores mark today. Interestingly, Crew is facing a competition Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan which was released early this month.

