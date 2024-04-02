Crew Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To See Its Lowest Single Day Number Today

Crew Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all her recent release Crew has been creating ripples since the first day and has opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the lead and happens to be a flying heist drama.

Advertisement

The movie features the lead actresses in the role of air hostesses and their sass and panache have left everyone in complete awe. And while Crew has been winning hearts, the movie has been enjoying a decent performance at the box office. To note, Crew made an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and saw a decent opening weekend of Rs 29.5 crores.

Advertisement

However, Crew saw a massive dip in collections yesterday (day 4/ first Monday). According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 4.5 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 39 crores. Given the ongoing trend, Crew is likely to see its lowest single day collection today (day 5/ first Tuesday). The movie is expected to record Rs 3-4 crores today. Interestingly, Crew has been facing a box office competition from Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It will be interesting to see if Crew will able to pick up during the first week at the box office.

Advertisement