Crew Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Struggles To Make 5Cr As It Inches Towards 40Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the divas who are known for their impeccable performance and versatility, have been making headlines lately for their first collaboration. We are talking about Rajesh Krishnan directorial Crew which happens to be a flying heist drama and features the leading ladies in the role of air hostesses. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the lead, Crew has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, Crew has opened to a decent response from the audience and critics and fans have been in awe to watch Kareena, Tabu and Kriti together. After raking in an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores, Crew witnessed a decent opening weekend wherein the movie managed to rake in Rs 29.5 crores. However, the weekdays have turned out to be quite difficult for the flying heist drama.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

The movie not just witnessed a 60% dip in collections on the first Monday with a collection of Rs 4.2 crores, it has been struggling to make Rs 5 crores in a single day. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 3.57 crores yesterday (day 5/ first Tuesday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 37.27 crores. Given the ongoing trend, Crew is likely to mint Rs 3-4 crores and will be inching close to Rs 40 crores mark. It will be interesting to see if Crew will able to pick up pace at the box office in the coming days.

