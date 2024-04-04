Crew Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Likely To Mint 3Cr As It Inches Towards 45 Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's first collaboration Crew has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After all, it not just brought the three most versatile actress together, but this Rajesh Krishnan directorial also came with an interesting plot of a flying heist comedy drama. And while the trailer left the audience wanting for more, Crew did open to a rave response from the audience.

Interestingly, Crew has been creating ripples at the box office since the first day and made an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores. While the opening weekend came with a decent jump for this heist comedy, it was seen struggling on the first Monday with a massive dip in collection of around 60%. However, Crew has managed to have a steady ground at the box office in the first week despite the dips.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew had minted Rs 3.75 crores on day 5 (first Tuesday) followed by a collection of Rs 3.29 crores yesterday (day 6/ first Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 40.74 crores. Given the trend, Crew is expected to mint approximately Rs 3 crores today (day 7/ first Thursday) and will be seen inching towards Rs 45 crores mark. It will be interesting to see if Crew will able to pick up pace at the box office during the second weekend

