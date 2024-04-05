Crew Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Stays Steady; To Cross 45Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had won millions of hearts with her stint in Jaane Jaan last year, is now all over the headlines for her recent release. We are talking about Rajesh Krishnan's directorial Crew, which also features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie happens to be a flying heist comedy featuring the leading ladies in the role of air hostesses.

The much anticipated movie, which managed to create immense buzz among the fans, has been enjoying a decent run at the box office. Crew started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and saw a slight jump at the box office during the opening weekend. While it did struggle on the first Monday (day 4), Crew did manage to hold a steady ground at the box office in the first week.

