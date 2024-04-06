Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Kareena's Film Inches Closer To 50Cr; Benefits From Discount Offer

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Crew, enters its 2nd weekend of release. The heist-comedy continues to remain steady at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore-mark on its second Sunday. After a promising opening in cinemas, Crew manages to benefit from the buy one get one tickets offer. The movie hit theatres on 29th March 2024.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8:

The much-anticipated heist-comedy continues to enjoy its decent run at the domestic box office. As per reports, Crew collected a total amount of Rs 43.75 crores in its first week.

