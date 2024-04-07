Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s Film Crosses ₹50 Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's heist-comedy Crew witnessed a jump in its collection on its second Saturday. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (Lootcase fame), the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles. Amid a huge buzz, the film hit theatres on 29th March 2024. Although the film had a dip in numbers during this week, it has now picked up pace once again and witnessed an impressive gain in its box office collection.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 9:

Crew - produced by Anil Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor FIlm & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms - is enjoying its good run at the box office. The film is expected to perform well during the weekend as there are no other significant releases to give competition.

