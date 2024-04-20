Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com To Cross 1 Cr On Saturday

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After the grand success of the comedy flick Madgaon Express, Pratik Gandhi is back on screens as a married man having an extramrital affair in his latest-release, Do Aur Do Pyaar. This time, he has paired up with Vidya Balan for this rom-com. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar released in cinemas on 19 April 2024. DADP, which also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead, has been receiving mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Despite the good response, the film witnessed a dull opening at the box office. However, the film is expected to gain momentum on its 1st Saturday.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction Report

Given the current trend and the positive word of mouth, Do Aur Do Pyaar is expected to pick up pace and witness an upward growth over the weekend. The movie is believed to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office on today (1st Saturday - April 19).

