Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Sees MAJOR Drop On Monday; Crosses 2.5+ Cr

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar failed its first Monday test. The rom-com released in theatres on April 19 and opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, the film had a dull opening at the box office. After a poor start, Vidya-Pratik's rom-com eventually picked up the pace over the weekend but witnessed a sharp decline in numbers on Monday.

Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar Sees Major Drop On Day 4

Do Aur Do Pyaar witnessed a decent growth during the weekend but failed to pull audience to theatres on Monday. The film collected Rs 55 lakhs on day 1 and raked in around 1.80 cr (Sat + Sun) in the weekend.

Advertisement