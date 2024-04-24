Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Continues To BEAT LSD 2 On Tuesday

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Do Aur Do Pyaar - the latest romantic comedy boasting an interesting ensemble comprising Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy - continues to beat LSD 2 at the box office. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar released in cinemas on 19 April 2024. The film opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, the film failed to rake in moolah on the opening day. However, the film managed to pick up a decent pace over the weekend and had a sharp drop on Monday. Check out how did the film perform on Tuesday:

Do Aur Do Pyaar Continues To Beat LSD 2 On Day 5

Vidya-Pratik starrer, Do Aur Do Pyaar had a dull opening at the box office and had raked in Rs 55 lakhs only on day 1. Due to the positive word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a decent growth during the weekend. However, the film saw a masssive drop in numbers on 1st Monday and managed to collect around Rs 26 lakhs.

