Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Vidya-Pratik's Rom-Com Remains Steady; Crosses 3 Cr Mark

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar continues to remain steady at the box office. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the movie hit cinemas on 19 April 2024 and opened to mostly positive reviews from audience and critics alike. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, the film is struggling to rake in huge moolah. Do Aur Do Pyaar clashed with Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Cast & Plot Deets:

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead.

The romantic-comedy takes a freesh take on modern-day relationships. It revolves around story of a couple (played by Vidya and Pratik), married for 12 years, who gets entangled in extramarital affairs with sexy outsiders (played by Sendhil and Ileana).

Do Aur Do Pyaar Remains Steady On Day 6

Vidya-Pratik's rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar had an underwhelming opening and collected Rs 55 lakhs on day 1. The film saw a decent growth during the weekend and minted around Rs 85 lakhs and Rs 95 lakhs on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, the romantic-comedy box office numbers remained steady on Wednesday. As the report suggests, the film apparently collected Rs 28 lakhs (early estimates) on day 6.

Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 9.68% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, pril 24.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day-Wise Box Office Report

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹55 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹85 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹95 lakhs

Day 4 (Monday) - ₹26 lakhs (rough data)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - ₹28 lakhs (rough data)

Day 6 (Wednesday) - ₹28 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 3. 17 CRORES!