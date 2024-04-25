Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Vidya’s Film To Mint 5 Times Of LSD 2’s Number Today

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi have collaborated for the first time in Do Aur Do Pyaar and the audience can't keep calm about it. The movie, which is helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, is a romantic comedy and also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience and fans have been in awe of Pratik and Vidya's chemistry in the movie.

And while the trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar left the audience wanting for more, the movie has been struggling at the box office since the first day. The movie recorded the opening day box office collection of Rs 55 lakhs. However, the first Monday came with a 72% drop in collections. And as Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to complete a week of release at the box office, it is maintaining a steady growth at the box office.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar minted Rs 31 lakhs at the box office yesterday (day 6/ first Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 3.2 crores. Given the trends, Do Aur Do Pyaar is expected to have a steady hold at the box office today (day 7/ first Thursday) and will be minting Rs 28-31 lakhs.

Interestingly, Do Aur Do Pyaar is witnessing a box office clash with Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and it is giving the latter a tough time. In fact, Do Aur Do Pyaar will be minting 5 times more thean the collection of LSD 2. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is overwhelmed with the love coming her way post the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar. Sharing a video on social media, Vidya sai, "I am really excited by all the love we have been receiving for 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. Thank you so much. My heart is full of love, joy gratitude and smiles. Please spread the word..please come and watch the film". She captioned the post as, "Thank you for all the love. My heart now says - Do... Aur Do Pyar" along with heart emoticons.