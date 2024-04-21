Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vidya Balan's Film Sees Weekend Surge, Dive Into Numbers

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vidya Balan starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar has seen growth on it's Day 2. The movie released on Friday, April 19, 2024. The movie managed to gross 0.55 crores in India on it's premiere day. Since the movie did not have a grand opening on it's first day, it was expected to do better after the release. Reportedly, Do Aur Do Pyaar did a little better on box office on Day 2. Revolving around the story of extra marital affair, Do Aur Do Pyaar has bagged 7.5/10 rating by IMDb. Where many praised the acting a few believed that the movie fell short of the storyline. As we explore more about the movie, let us take a look at it's Day 2 box office collection.

When talked about the show's occupancy. The morning show of the movie in Indian theaters was seen to be 7.61%, afternoon shows had 15.30%, evening shows 16.30% and nigh shows 15.66%. Do Aur Do Pyaar had 13.72% hindi occupancy on Saturday.

DO AUR DO PYAAR CAST

Do Aur Do Pyaar includes Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. They are a couple who got married against their family. But after spending several years together, they realize that they are not happy together. Then enters Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz's character in the film. Arun Ajikumar is also one of the supporting actor in the film.

DO AUR DO PYAAR CREW

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The movie is produced by Deepak Segal, Sameer Nair, Tanuj Garg, Swati Iyer Chawla, and Atul Kasbekar under Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. The music in 137 minute long movie is given by some well known Indie bands like- Lost Stories, The Local Train and When Chai Met Toast.