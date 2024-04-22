Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 4 Box Office Collection Prediction: Vidya's Film To Miserably Fail On Monday? DEETS Here

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 4 Box Office Collection Prediction: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar is doing pretty well on box office. Bagging a fair amount on the premiere day, the show saw a hike in the collection on weekend. Where many expect the movie to see a rise in the collection rate, it is believed that the movie might see a slight dip in it's box office collection on Monday. April 19, 2024 released movie stars Vidya and Pratik in the lead role while Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramammurthy also plays the vital role. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Revolving around the storyline of extra marital affair, the movie shows one always looks out for love no matter the age or situation. As book your tickets for the movie, let us explore what could be the box office collection of Do Aur Do Pyaar on Day 4.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 4 Box Office Collection Prediction

Do Aur Do Pyaar raked 55 lakh box office collection on the premiere day, Friday. Later on Saturday and Sunday, the movie saw slight a hike in the collection rate. On Saturday, Do Aur Do Pyaar struggled to cross 1 crore and closed it's collection at 95 lakh. Sacnilk reports that Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 3 collection was 1.1. crore.

