Exclusive! Fighter, Shaitaan, Crew Box Office: How The First Quarter Of 2024 Has Been For Bollywood?

Box Office Report: 2023 was a very good year for Bollywood. The year had started with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, and then many biggies like Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal, and others left a mark at the box office. Not just the biggies, but even small movies like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, 12th Fail, The Kerala Story, and others did well at the ticket windows. Now, we are already done with the first quarter of 2024, and in these three months while some film did well, some failed to make a mark at the box office.

The year started with Merry Christmas which was a flop. All eyes were on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, and even though the film did reasonably well at the box office, it wasn't a big hit.

The surprise was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which despite getting mixed reviews, worked well, and then of course, there was Article 370 which did very well at the box office.

The month of March started on a great note with Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan becoming a super hit. But later, in the whole month, there were no releases that created any buzz at the box office. However, the first quarter of 2024, ended on a very good note with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer doing well at the box office, and it is still grabbing the attention of the audiences.

Box Office Report Of First Quarter Of 2024

Filmibeat interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and when asked him about how the first quarter of 2024 has been for Bollywood, he told us, "Compared to 2023, we are almost 20% behind. We are a little muted in this quarter; big films haven't done that well which was expected. Last year, we had Pathaan to catch up to, and this year, Fighter was expected to do bombastic business, but it did decently well."

"The surprises that were added this year were Article 370 and Shaitaan. And now, we had a good start with Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Even Kung Fu Panda 4 has done decently well. So, these are the few films that have stood out. Baring that I don't think anything conclusive have been released to work at the box office."

In 2023, there were only 3 films that had done well at the box office in the first three months, and in 2024, there are more than 3 films that have got the hit tag. But, a blockbuster like Pathaan is clearly missing this year.