Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Box Office Collection: Sargun Mehta's Film Registers Blockbuster Weekend

Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Box Office Update: Coming from the house of the people's couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' seems to have started its box office journey on a high note. Having brought an interesting story, the masses' favorite couple is ruling the hearts of the masses with their film which is quite evident with its box run that has made it register a blockbuster weekend with a whooping 10.79 Cr. Collection.

Advertisement

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is taking over the box office. Released on 15th March, the film collected 2.74 Cr. on the 1st Day, Friday, which raised to 3.95 Cr. on the 2nd Day, Saturday, and 4.10 Cr. on the 3rd Day, Sunday. With this, the film successfully made its stand with a whooping total of 10.79 Cr. on its first weekend, registering phenomenal growth.

Advertisement