Kriti Sanon Box Office Report: 9 Flops And 6 Hits, A Look At The Decade Long Journey Of The Crew Actress

Kriti Sanon Box Office Report: Kriti Sanon will be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She started her career with the 2014 release Heropanti which also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The movie did well at the box office, and gave both, Kriti and Tiger a good start in Bollywood. The actress then went on to star in many films, and in these 10 years, she has done 17 films in which she played the lead role, and out of which 15 were theatrical releases and two were OTT release.

While Kriti started with a bang with Heropanti, her next two releases, Dilwale and Raabta, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, while the two biggies didn't work, a small film like Bareilly Ki Barfi did wonders at the box office.

