Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: LSD 2 Struggles To Reach 1 Cr In 1st Weekend Despite Growth

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Dibakar Banerjee-Ektaa R. Kapoor joined hands again for the much-anticipated Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's critically-acclaimed 2010 film. Amid much anticipation, the film hit theatres on 19th April 2024. However, the sequel failed to meet expectations of the fans and opened to mixed response from audiences and critics alike. After a dull opening in theatres, LSD 2 witnessed a significant growth in box office numbers on Sunday, as per latest reports.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Opening Weekend Box Office Collection

Dibakar's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an underwhelming, rather dull opening in cinemas on Friday (April 19). The sequel clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar. While both the films had a poor opening, LSD 2 lagged way behind Vidya-Pratik's film.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 collected Rs 15 lakhs only on Friday and witnessed further dip in numbers on Saturday. The film could managed to rake in Rs 12 lakhs on day 2. However, the movie witnessed a sdecent growth on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, LSD 2 minted around Rs 45 lakhs (early estimates) on day 3, taking the total opening weekend collection to around Rs 72 LAKHS!

Despite the growth, the film struglled to even reach the Rs 1 cr-mark in 3 days. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 7.92% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 15 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 12 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹ 45 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹72 LAKHS!

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the sequel follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'. LSD 2 stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead, along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Anu Malik among others in cameo roles.