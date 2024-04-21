Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will LSD 2 Be Able To Beat Vidya's Film?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee's much-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had a slow, rather dull start at the box office. LSD 2 - a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2010 film - stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 witnessed a further drop in numbers on Saturday. The film clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's DO Aur Do Pyaar. While both the films had an underwhelming opening at the box office, Vidya's rom-com picked up pace on Saturday. Will LSD 2 be able to beat DADP today?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

The much-anticipated Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is struggling to pull audiences to theatres. The film managed to collect Rs 15 lakhs on its opening day. The film witnessed further drop in numbers and minted around Rs 12 lakhs (early estimates) on Saturday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 27 lakhs in 2 days, according to Sacnilk.

As the report suggests, LSD 2 had an overall 5.56% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, April 20.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction Report

While LSD 2 has been receiving a lukewarm response in cinemas, Do Aur Do Pyaar is showing a decent upward growth. Given the current trend, LSD 2 will inarguably fail to beat Vidya-Pratik's rom-com by a noticeable margin.

As reported by Sacnilk, Dibakar Banerjee's sequel has managed to collect Rs 2 lakhs on its 3rd day as of now. The film is expected to underperform on Sunday as well and will struggle to cross Rs 35 lakhs during the weekend.

About LSD 2

Directed by Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, LSD 2 follows the the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'. The film also features Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Tusshar Kapoor among others in cameo roles.