Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: LSD 2 Scores LOWEST On 1st Monday; Struggles To Cross 1 Cr

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The 1st Monday box office report card of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is finally here and it's way below the expectation. Amid much anticipation, Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 - a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's critically acclaimed 2010 film - released in cinemas on April 19, 2024. The sequel had an underwhelming, rather poor start at the box office. LSD 2 clashed with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Do Aur Do Pyaar. After witnessing a decent growth on Sunday, LSD 2 recorded it's lowest single-day collection on Monday. Read on...

Love Sex Aur Dhokha Miserably Fails On 1st Monday

Given the box office number, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 miserably failed its 1st Monday test. The film had a poor box offive opening and raked in Rs 15 lakhs on Friday. LSD 2 witnessed a slight growth on Sunday after having a dip further below than the 1st day on Saturday.

According to a report published by Sacnilk, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 managed to collect Rs 8 lakhs (early estimates) only on Monday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 73 LAKHS in 4 days.

The film had an overall 6.68% Hindi occupancy on Monday, April 22 - 5.18% occupnacy in morning shows, 5.52% Hindi occupancy in afternoon shows, 5.22% occupancy in evening shows and 10.78% occupancy in night shows.

LSD 2 raked in Rs 10 lakhs on Saturday and Rs 40 lakhs on Sunday.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day-Wise Report

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹15 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹10 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹40 lakhs

Day 4 (Monday) - ₹8 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 73 LAKHS!

About LSD 2

Directed by Dibakar and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, LSD 2 stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead, along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik and Sophie Choudry in cameo roles.

The sequel follows the theme of 'love in the times of the internet'.