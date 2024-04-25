Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: LSD 2 Mints Almost 6 Times LESSER Than Vidya's Rom-Com

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Amid much anticipation, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hit cinemas on April 19, 2024. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 - a sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha's critically-acclaimed 2010 - had a dull opening at the box office. The film clashed with Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's latest rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar. LSD 2 has been struggling to pull audiences to theatres. As per reports, the movie witnessed further drop in numbers on day 6. Read on...

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast, Plot Deets & More:

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, LSD 2 follows the theme of 'love in the time of the internet'.

The sequel stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonit Rajpurohit and Abhinav in the lead along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Sphie Choudry and Anu Malik among others in cameo roles.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Drops Further Below On Day 6

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 opened to a box office collection of Rs 15 lakhs. The film had seen a further dip on Saturday, however, it picked up a decent pace on Sunday.

According to the latest report published by Sacnilk, LSD 2 collected Rs 5 lakhs only (early estimates) Wednesday, taking the total estimated nett collection to Rs 86 LAKHS in 6 days.

On the other hand, due to the lack of strong competitions, Vidya-Pratik's Do Aur Do Pyaar collected around Rs 3.17 CRORES in 6 days. The rom-com reportedly raked in Rs 28 lakhs (early estimates) on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk.

As the report further suggests, LSD 2 had an overall 7.30% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, April 24.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - ₹ 15 lakhs

Day 2 (Saturday) - ₹ 10 lakhs

Day 3 (Sunday) - ₹ 40 lakhs

Day 4 (Monday) - ₹ 8 lakhs (rough data)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - ₹ 8 lakhs (rough data)

Day 6 (Wednesday) - ₹ 5 lakhs (early estimates)

Total - ₹86 LAKHS!