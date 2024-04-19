LSD2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film To Have Slow Start; Will Fail To Touch 5C

LSD 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Remember the much talked about 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha? The movie had managed to create a stir in the town and had interlinked stories about honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations. And now, over a decade later, director Dibakar Banerjee has returned with the second installment of the move. We are talking about LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 which is all set to hit the theatres today.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie features Urfi Javed, Swastika Mukherjee along with Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and Anu Malik in cameos. LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has managed to create a massive buzz in the town owing to its franchise and the posters. On the other hand, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer also left the audience wanting for more. Needless to say there have been speculations about how the movie fare at the box office.

LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to producer and film business expert Girish Johar's statement to Outlook India, LSD 2 is expected to have a 'good start' at around Rs 1-2 crores. He said, "LSD had a unique concept at that point in time when it was released. LSD 2 is something that people are a little aware of it. It's nothing new. People watch similar kind of content on various platforms. I really hope that there is some different and extra provided for the theatrical audiences which they enjoy. I will be happy if the film earns anywhere between Rs 1-2 crore mark. As we know that the box office is dymanic, so, it will work on word of mouth. If the film is good, it can build upon over the weekend"

To note, LSD 2 will be facing a competition from Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. It will be interesting to see if LSD 2 can survive this competition at the box office.

Meanwhile talking about the film, director Dibakar Banerjee stated, "If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion"