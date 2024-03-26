Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's Comedy Film Stays Steady During Holi Celebrations

Excel Entertainment's comedy entertainer Madgaon Express is currently the audiences favourite film. Ever since the release, the audiences are raving the film with extremely positive response. The audiences are unanimously hailing the film, its comedy elements and also Kunal Kemmu, who has made a fantastic debut as a director. While the comedy entertainer has glued the audiences to it, offering them a box of complete laughter and madness in the cinemas. it is also holding well at the box office.

Advertisement

The film starring the most entertaining trio of Partik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyendu, is received very well from the masses and it has contributed into the film's box office numbers. The film has springs surprise on the Day 4, and on the Holi festival day the comedy entertainer of the year has clocked 2.72 crores.

Advertisement

With the healthy box office numbers of 2.72 cr on Day 4, the film has minted the box office collections of at 9.722 cr, in four days.

The comedy entertainer is showing upward trend with each passing day. The number of 2.72 cr on Day 4, shows an excellent hold of the film at the box office and also stands testimony to the fact that it is getting immense love from every corner.

Advertisement

Madgaon Express has drenched the audience in the colours of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.