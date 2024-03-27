Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Prediction Day 6: Kunal’s Film To See Lowest Numbers Today, To Mint 1Cr

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 6: Kunal Kemmu has been making headlines off late for his recent debut directorial release Madgaon Express. The movie happens to be a comedy drama starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie had managed to create a substantial buzz in the town.

Advertisement

But looks like the buzz was short lived and Madgaon Express seems to be struggling at the box office since the first day. The movie, which saw a box office clash with Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, made an opening day collection of Rs 1.5 crores. And while the extended Holi weekend came with a slight growth in collections, Madgaon Express failed to cross Rs 10 crores mark after the first weekend.

Advertisement

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madgaon Express minted Rs 1.5 yesterday (day 5/first Tuesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 11.15 crores. And as per the ongoing trend, Madgaon Express is expected to struggle during the first week and is likely to see its lowest single day collection at the box office today (day 6/first Wednesday). So far, the movie has minted Rs 12 lakhs from the morning shows and is expected to mint Rs 1 crores today.

Advertisement