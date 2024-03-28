Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Kunal’s Film Fights For Survival Ahead Of Crew Release

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Kemmu, who is known for his impressive acting skills and impeccable comic timings, made the headlines recently as he forayed into direction. Yes! The actor has now tried his luck with writing and direction and is grabbing eyeballs for his debut directorial Madgaon Express. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam, the movie is a comedy drama based on the three childhood friends and their dream to enjoy a trip to Goa.

The movie had opened to an average response from the audience and has been struggling at the box office since the first day. Madgaon Express started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 1.5 crores and despite having a long weeked owing to Holi celebrations, the movie failed to cross Rs 10 crores mark at the box office. In fact, Madgaon Express saw a dip of over 44% after Holi and has been struggling to survive.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madgaon Express saw its lowest single day collection yesterday (day 6/ first Wednesday) and minted Rs 1.25 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 12.35 crores. And given the ongoing trend, Madgaon Express is expected to witness a further dip in colelections and mint Rs 1 crores today. Interestingly, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew hitting the screens tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Madgaon Express will be able to survive the competition at the box office.

