Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay’s Film Sells 5K Tickets 6 Days Before Release; Mints THIS Amount

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan, is now making headlines for his upcoming release. We are talking about Maidaan which happens to be a sports biographical drama. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under's whose guidance the Indian football witnessed a golden era.

Advertisement

Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn in the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim and the trailer has already got the audience excited. To note, Maidaan is all set to release on April 10 (Eid) and while the fans are eagerly waiting for the sports drama, the makers have finally started the advance booking and it seems to be getting a decent response.

Advertisement