Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: Ajay’s Sports Drama FAILS To Beat Shaitaan Ahead Of Release

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: The year 2024 seems to be quite happening for Ajay Devgn so far. After all, post the phenomenal success of Shaitaan, he is now gearing up for the release of Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. As Maidaan is set to hit the screens this evening, it has managed to create a substantial buzz among the fans with its teaser, trailer and interesting ensemble of cast including Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Advertisement

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's big release. Given the substantial buzz, the makers had initiated the advance booking for Maidaan almost a week ago. However, much to everyone's surprise, Maidaan got a low response in terms of advance booking.

Advertisement