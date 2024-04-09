Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Fans Predict What Will Be The Opening Of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Maidaan Box Office Collection: Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on 10th April 2024 (post 6pm). The advance booking report of the film is good, and as it's the Eid holiday on 11th April, it is expected that the movie will take a good start at the box office. Filmibeat recently did a poll on X, and asked the netizens to vote and tell us what according to them will be the day 1 collection of the film.

We gave netizens four options, 10-15 crore, 15-20 crore, 20-25 crore, and 25 crore+. Well, the results are out, and fans have predicted that the day one collection of Maidaan will be Rs. 10-15 crore.

