Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay’s Film FAILS To Beat Shaitaan With Huge Gap Despite Good Reviews

Maidaan Fails To Beat Shaitaan On Day 1: Ajay Devgn's massive fan following can't stop beaming with joy and they have all the reasons to feel so. After all, the actor had treated the fans with the much talked about psychological thriller Shaitaan early this year and now he has come up with another dhamakedar release. We are talking about Maidaan which is a sports biographical drama and is helmed by Amit Sharma. Also starring Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in the lead, Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneer in revolutionizing football in India.

As Maidaan has finally hit the screens after creating immense buzz in the town, this Ajay Devgn starrer has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, despite all the positive reviews and a good word of mouth, Maidaan has been struggling at the box office. In fact, Maidaan failed to make a double digit collection on the opening day.

