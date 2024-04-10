Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Have A Slow Start; Will It Beat Shaitaan?

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a sports biographical drama and also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead. Interestingly, Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962 under whose guidance the Indian team won two gold medals.

Needless to say, fans have been looking forward to seeing Ajay Devgn in the role of a football coach. The trailer has got the audience excited about Maidaan as the movie comes with a patriotic touch. Recently, the makers organised a special screening for the critics and they have been all praises for Ajay's performance. In fact, the critics have termed Maidaan as a captivating family entertainer with a thrilling climax.

