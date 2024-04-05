Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Have Double Digit Opening Amid Clash With BMCM

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn, who recently left the audience in awe with Vikas Bahl's psychological thriller Shaitaan, is now making headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Amit Sharma's directorial Maidaan which is a sports biographical drama and also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead. To note, Maidaan is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who took the Indian football to new heights and under whose guidance the team won 2 gold medals in 1951 Asian Games and 1962 Asian Games.

To note, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film and the trailer has left everyone intrigued. In fact, the movie is touted to be a gripping story and as per the first review shared by Always Bollywood hailed Ajay's stellar performance in bringing the character alive on the big screen. As Maidaan is set to release on Eid this year, there have been speculations about its box office collection.

