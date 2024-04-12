Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Struggle To Cross 15Cr Despite Positive Reviews

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Ajay Devgn has been all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, post the phenomenal success of Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, Ajay is now grabbing eyeballs for his recent release Maidaan, which has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Maidaan is a sports drama which is helmed by Amit Sharma and is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim.

For the uninitiated, Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneering football coach who revolutionised football in India and the movie features Ajay Devgn bringing his inspiring story to the big screen. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and it opened to rave reviews from the audience. From the plot to Ajay's performance, Amit's direction and more, Maidaan has left the audience going all gaga.

