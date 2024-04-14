Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Mints Less Than Half Of Shaitaan’s Numbers Despite Growth

Maidaan Fails To Beat Shaitaan On Day 3: After the phenomenal success of Vikas Bahl starrer Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, all eyes have been on the Singham actor's next release. We are talking about Maidaan which is a sports biopic based on the life of pioneer football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While Ajay plays the role of a football coach in the movie, Maidaan also featured Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in the lead.

And while Maidaan has hit the screens on Eid, there have been frequent comparisons with Shaitaan. While Maidaan witnessed a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 7.10 crores, it has failed to beat Shaitaan despite a massive worth of mouth. And while Shaitaan continues to have a lead, the difference between the two movies will leave you shocked.

