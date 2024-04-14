Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Sports-Drama Sees Decent Jump After A Dull Friday

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn has been receiving rave response for his warm portrayal of the football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim, in Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), the biographical sports-drama - after several delays - finally hit cinemas on Eid, April 11. Despite a promising start at the box office, the film had a dull Friday at the box office. However, the movie witnessed a decent spike in its collection on Saturday due to its positive word-of-mouth from fans and critics.

Advertisement

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4 Report:

Inspite of the Eid holiday, Maidaan had scored low on its opening day at the box office. Ajay's film raked in Rs 4.5 crores on Thursday. The movie had its paid reviews on Wednesday (April 10), through which it managed to collect Rs 2.6 crores.

Advertisement